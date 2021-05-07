Q1 2021 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the STRATEC conference call regarding today's announcement for the Q1 2021 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC. Please go ahead.
Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO
Yes. Thanks, Stuart, and good afternoon, everybody, in Europe, and good morning in the United States. Welcome to our Q1 financial results disclosure, Q1 2021. Actually, we have preannounced our figures a couple of weeks ago. So -- and actually, we confirmed what we preannounced.
Before we dive into the details, please allow me for just some housekeeping statements. First of all, I think I don't need to read you through our safe harbor statement, and our GAAP, non-GAAP adjustment, non-adjustment figures disclosures. So we have all mentioned those data in the presentation and in the relevant releases as well. Actually, you can download that
