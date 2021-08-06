Aug 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the STRATEC conference call regarding today's announcement for the first half 2021 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC. Please go ahead.
Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO
Thank you, Stuart, and good morning in the United States and good afternoon in Europe, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our H1 financial disclosure presentation. Before we start, allow me for some housekeeping statements. You can download this presentation either from our website and during the webcast certainly from the webcast website. And I think I don't need to walk you through the safe harbor statement. That's why I'm diving right away into the presentation. I think it's no surprise that we have split this presentation into 4 major segments in the appendix, obviously.
First, I would like to get you an overview of what
Q2 2021 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...