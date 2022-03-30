Mar 30, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Natalie, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the STRATEC conference call regarding today's announcement for the full year 2021 financial results. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC. Please go ahead.
Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO
Yes. Thanks, Natalie, and good afternoon in Europe, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning in the United States. Thanks for getting up so early for us. Before I go into the presentation regarding our 2021 results, please allow me to mention some housekeeping stuff. Actually, you can download that presentation either. Within that portal, you can see it online or download it from our website. I think I don't need to read you through the safe harbor statement, obviously, covering forward-looking statements, which will or will not be updated.
As always, I'll try to split this presentation into 3 major segments, followed by the Q&
Q4 2021 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...