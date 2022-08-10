Q2 2022 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Good morning in the United States, and good afternoon in Europe. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our H1 conference call based upon the financial disclosure of the results of the H1 of fiscal year 2022.



Before we start, I would like to mention some housekeeping stuff. Actually, you can download that presentation either from the webcast. There should be a download button, or you can download it from our website.



And today's presentation will be -- as always, will be split into 3 major presentation sections. First of all, I would like to get you an overview, then I would like to discuss the financial results, and certainly, I would like to touch on an outlook and forecast and everything. And then at the end of the presentation, we'll have the chance for a discussion in form of a Q&A session.



H1, actually, like from when we finalized our budget and when we got our forecast for the first 6 months, we were actually very excited because we