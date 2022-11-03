Q3 2022 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Good morning in the United States, and good afternoon in Europe, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 9 months financial results disclosure conference.



Before we start, please allow me to get you some housekeeping stuff. Actually, you can download that presentation either from the tool you can see in the webcast or from our home page. And I think I don't need to read you through the safe harbor statement.



Today's presentation, as always, is split into like 3 blocks of presentation and a Q&A block. First of all, I would like to get you an overview of what happened in the first 9 months of this year, then certainly the financial performance. And then I would like to get you like a short summary, outlook, focus of the next month and the things on going in the next couple of quarters. And then after that, we can directly dive into the Q&A session.



In the first 9 months, like in an almost planned manner, we are about 10% short of last year on a constant currency perspective, which is very much driven