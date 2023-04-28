Q1 2023 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome. I am George, the Chorus Call operator. Thank you for joining this Stratec conference call regarding today's announcement for the Q1 2023 financial results. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of Stratec. Please go ahead.



Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Yes. Thank you, and, George good morning in the United States, and good afternoon in Europe, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Q1 2023 financial results presentation. Before we dive into the details of the first quarter, I would like to remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements. I think I don't need to read you through the safe harbor statement and non-GAAP statement. Actually, you can download that presentation from the web tool of the meeting or from our website.



As always, I would like to get you an overview of what actually happened in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a