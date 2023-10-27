Q3 2023 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Good morning in the United States. Good afternoon in Europe, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 9 months financial press conference. Before we start, please allow me to mention some housekeeping things. You can download that presentation from either the webcast or our website, and I think I don't need to read you through the safe harbor statement.



As always, I'm intending to fit this presentation into 3 major segments. So first of all, I would like to take an overview then talking about financial details. and then trying to give you an outlook, then we will get back to Morris who will explain us how to commence with Q&A, and that should do it. In the presentation, we have some supplementary data. So 9 months at a glance. We are actually back about 9% compared to 2022 top line comparing to a 9-month revenue volume of EUR 188 million.



The decline in performance was mainly generated by weak molecular diagnostics sales which is actually still an outcome of the overcapacity built during the pandemic, particularly