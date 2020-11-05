Q3 2020 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & MD



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman for Sacyr. I'm accompanied in this presentation as usual by Mr. Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO. Thank you for attending this presentation of results, analysts, investors and media representatives. This is Sacyr's results presentation for the third quarter of 2020.



As I did in prior presentations, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost some of their loved ones as a result of COVID-19. We hope that through current health and protection measures, we can soon fight successfully against the virus to protect people's lives. We are doing everything within our reach to protect the life of those people working for us in 30 countries and also the health of all of our employees by taking all the measures within our reach. Our priority in the tough context is to ensure the health and safety of all of our employees, collaborators and customers.



First of all, I would like to highlight the very strong resilience shown