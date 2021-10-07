Sacyr SA Analyst Day Transcript

Oct 07, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



(presentation)



Good morning. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Manuel Manrique, Sacyr Chairman and CEO. I would like to welcome you all. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation for joining us today. So welcome to this Investor Day. The purpose of this presentation is to convey to all of you that we are certain that this is the right time to invest in Sacyr because the share price does not actually reflect the company's actual value.



Through different presentations we will walk you through today, we would like to share with you the 2 cornerstones supporting our strategy. First off, we have a full commitment to reducing our corporate debt, our recourse debt drastically to reach a 0 level by 2025. And we will do so by keeping our investment at pace in the amount of EUR 150 million per year, to say, during the strategic plan, which is EUR 750 million, taking into account our business cash flows and our dividend distribution coming from concessions after, of course, honoring our investment