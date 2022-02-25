Full Year 2021 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sacyr. Joining me today at this presentation, as usual, is Mr. Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO. Thank you very much, dear analysts, media representatives and investors for attending Sacyr's results presentation for fiscal year 2021.



With this results presentation, we are reporting 16 consecutive quarters or 4 years of profit growth at Sacyr, thanks to our strategic focus derived from our business plan. In a macroeconomic uncertain context, I believe that Sacyr's operating results are highly positive, and they prove the soundness of the business model and high profitability of the company. We have grown in terms of EBITDA, in terms of cash flows, and we have significantly reduced our recourse net debt. All of Sacyr's businesses have been evolving, and they have been reporting increased margins while cutting down on costs, increasing the awards of concession projects with low demand risk and a particular focus on our core strategic markets.