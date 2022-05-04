Q1 2022 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President
Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and CEO of Sacyr. I am accompanied here for this presentation as usual by Carlos Mijangos, the CFO of the company. Thank you very much to all of you, analysts, media, investors, for attending this presentation of economic results of Sacyr, which correspond to the first quarter of 2022.
As we've said in recent presentations, the results of Sacyr continue to show very positive growth rates and profitability. I shall not insist upon talking about the consecutive quarters during which we have had constant improvement. But I think -- because I think you all know about the excellent result of the strategic focus of our business plan, and it's no longer something new. Although for us, it continues to be very relevant and important, the fact that we have recurrent profitable growth. All the more so in a situation of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, such as the one that currently exists.
The results for the first quarter of this year continue to show the
May 04, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
