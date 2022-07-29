Half Year 2022 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and CEO of Sacyr. Joining me today, as usual, is Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO. Thank you very much, dear analysts, media representatives and investors, for attending this financial results presentation of Sacyr for the first half of 2022.



In a context of macroeconomic uncertainty like the one we're wading through, Sacyr's operating results are highly positive, showing the soundness of our business model and a very high profitability. This is a resilient model focused on the concessional business that provides us with both recurrence and stability from results and therefore recurrence and stability in terms of return.



Today, we are in a high-inflation environment that has a direct impact on our concession revenue while managing cost increases. Both our revenue and EBITDA have grown steadily 20% and 32%, respectively, over the 6-month period of 2021, year-on-year. And the margin-over-EBITDA exceeds 20%, an all-time high in both in our history and in the sector