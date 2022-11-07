Nine Months 2022 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, my name is Manuel Manrique, President and CEO at Sacyr. Here with me in this presentation, as usual, we have Carlos Mijangos, CFO of the company.



Thank you very much, dear analysts, members of the media, and investors for being here with us in the presentation of the economic results of Sacyr for the third quarter 2022.



The evolution of our financial results, which I dare to say are spectacular, show that our approach as a concession group and also show that our strategy was to show about these great results. Even more important and more special in an environment of macroeconomic uncertainty like the one we are going through that's still not showing clear signs of improvement with high inflation, rising interest rates and signs of recession in many countries. And that is why despite the situation, we should highlight that the results show that we have a solid business model and offer high profitability and continuous value creation.



Both our turnover and EBITDA grow strongly by 24%