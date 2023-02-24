Full Year 2022 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and CEO of Sacyr. Joining me today in this presentation as usual is Mr. Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO. Thank you very much, dear analysts, media outlet representatives and investors for attending this presentation of financial results of Sacyr for fiscal year 2022.



On the first page, you can see that Sacyr's economic and financial results for fiscal year 2022 were spectacular. Our business performance over the past years adjusted to a well-defined and well-executed strategy has resulted in a self-evident context in the light of the results we are presenting today. Sacyr has a very strong concessional enterprise model with high profitability and continuous value creation. Both the company's revenue standing at EUR 5.852 billion as well as the company's EBITDA, EUR 1.502 billion, grew strongly 25% and 63% respectively year-on-year.



EBITDA margin reached 25.7%. That is 600 basis points more than in the previous year, reaching therefore a record high figure both