Q1 2023 Sacyr SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and CEO of Sacyr. Joining me today, this presentation is Mr. Carlos Mijangos, the CFO of the company. Thank you very much, dear analysts, media representatives and investors for attending these financial results presentation of Sacyr for the first quarter of 2023.



Sacyr during 2023 continues to hold a very strong profitable growth position with strong