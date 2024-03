Half Year 2023 Sacyr SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri

Sacyr, S.A. - CFO

* Manuel Manrique Cecilia

Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Fernando Lafuente Sesena

Alantra Equities Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Joao Safara Silva

Banco Santander, S.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Luis Prieto

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Head of Construction and Building Materials

* Miguel González

JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - VP



=====================

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and CEO of Sacyr. Joining me today at this presentation, as usual, is Mr. Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO.



Thank you,