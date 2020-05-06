May 06, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

On the line, we have FYI Resources. FYI Resources is developing a high purity alumina operation in WA. It's securing an AUD80 million financing facility to bring its HPA project into fruition.



A March 2020 definitive feasibility study for the HPA project which includes the Cadoux Kaolin deposits northeast of Perth and a processing plant at Kwinana demonstrated the quality of the company's HPA strategy through excellent economic metrics. Following the DFS and the success of pilot plant trials, FYI has a high level of confidence in its technology and process flowsheet and the company's ability to produce a superior-quality HPA product.



On the line, we have Roland Hill. Roland is the Managing Director of FYI. He has extensive resource industry and investment, finance and funds management experience. He has been directly associated with the mining and exploration sector for more than 18 years in contracting roles and with companies including Western Mining Corporation, Normandy Poseidon, and Crescent Gold.



Prior to Crescent Gold, Roland