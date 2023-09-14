Q1 2024 Sesa SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Jacopo Laschetti - SeSa S.p.A. - Stakeholder, IR & Sustainability Manager



Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us SeSa Group Presentation. On behalf of SeSa are participating Alessandro Fabbroni, Group CEO; Elisa Gironi, Corporate Governance and M&A Director, and myself as IR and Sustainability Manager. In the morning, we made available our Q1 2024 corporate presentation on SeSa website that we may follow during the conference call.



Today, our Board of Directors has approved the first quarter results, reporting again an outstanding set of economic and financial performance. Alessandro will open the presentation with an overview of our strategic achievements.



Alessandro Fabbroni - SeSa S.p.A. - CEO, MD, Director for Internal Audit, Welfare Program Officer & Director



Thank you,