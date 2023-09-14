Sep 14, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Full Year 2024 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please go ahead.
Jacopo Laschetti - SeSa S.p.A. - Stakeholder, IR & Sustainability Manager
Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us SeSa Group Presentation. On behalf of SeSa are participating Alessandro Fabbroni, Group CEO; Elisa Gironi, Corporate Governance and M&A Director, and myself as IR and Sustainability Manager. In the morning, we made available our Q1 2024 corporate presentation on SeSa website that we may follow during the conference call.
Today, our Board of Directors has approved the first quarter results, reporting again an outstanding set of economic and financial performance. Alessandro will open the presentation with an overview of our strategic achievements.
Alessandro Fabbroni - SeSa S.p.A. - CEO, MD, Director for Internal Audit, Welfare Program Officer & Director
Thank you,
Q1 2024 Sesa SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 14, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...