Half Year 2020 SAF Holland SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 05:15AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SAF-Holland SE Analyst and Investors Conference Call H1 2020. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Michael Schickling.
Michael Schickling - SAF-Holland SE - Director of IR & Corporate Communications
Good morning, and welcome to the H1 2020 Analyst and Investors conference call of SAF-Holland. I'm Michael Schickling, Head of Investor Relations. This morning, we have published our full set of numbers as well as the presentation slides used in this call. Today's speakers will be our CFO, Alexander Geis; and Alf Hospes, our Vice President, Group Treasury. We will start with the presentation followed by a Q&A session. This call will be or is scheduled to 1 hour, and we'll try to cover as many questions as possible.
I now would like to hand over the microphone to our CEO, Alexander Geis.
Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to our
