May 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SAF-Holland SE conference call regarding the Q1 2021 results. (Operator Instructions)
Let's now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Michael Schickling.
Michael Schickling - SAF-Holland SE - Director of IR & Corporate Communications
Yes. Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 2021 Analyst and Investors conference call. This morning, we have published a full set of numbers as well as the presentation slides used in this call. Your host today will be Alexander Geis, our CEO; and Inka Koljonen, our CFO.
We will start with the presentation, followed by a Q&A session.
I now would like to hand over the microphone to our CEO, Alexander Geis.
Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you, Mr. Schickling. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to our Q1 2021 call. This is Alexander Geis, and together with our CFO, Inka Koljonen, we will be explaining you how your SAF-Holland performed in the
Q1 2021 SAF Holland SE Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...