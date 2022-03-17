Q4 2021 Saf-Holland Se Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Petra Müller - SAF-HOLLAND SE - Head of IR and Corporate & ESG Communications



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody, to our full year 2021 results presentation.



Joining me today are our CEO, Alexander Geis; and the Vice President, Group Accounting, Controlling and Tax, Jörg Wahl. Alexander will start with an overview of the markets in general and the development of our regions. Jörg will provide some more detail on our key financials, followed by Alexander again updating you on our guidance and current developments. After this introduction, we will be happy to