Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Stephan Haas -
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Stephan Haas speaking, Investor Relations. First of all, thank you very much for joining our conference call today of what I understand is a very busy day as far as reporting is concerned. And I really want to make it short and hand over to our CEO, Alex Geis, who will also give you a brief update on the situation at Haldex.
Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you. Good morning, everybody. This is Alexander Geis speaking. And today, we can report on a very successful and also eventful third quarter of 2022. It was successful because of the very strong figures we are reporting in a minute and eventful because of our bid on Haldex, which reached more than the needed 90% acceptance rates.
And we, meanwhile, are heavily working on the PMI process with the leadership teams involved on [rights] on a global basis. But later on, Wilfried will give you some more details on the Q3 figures of Haldex and also the status quo of the integration process.
So let's
Q3 2022 Saf-Holland Se Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...