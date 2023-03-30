Q4 2022 Saf-Holland Se Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Alexander Geis speaking, and I would welcome you to our today's fiscal year 2022 presentation. And by the way, the Q&A tool is already open. You can submit questions, if you like.



As usual, I start with the highlights for the quarter fourth of last year. As you see on the next page, starting with the sales, our continued strong customer demand led to a sales growth of 21% year-over-year at now EUR 389.5 million in the last quarter of 2022. The higher input costs could largely pass on to customers and additional efficiency gains were achieved in production processes. OE remained very strong in Q4 2022 with sales increasing by 24.8%. Americas and APAC regions were the main growth drivers, both very bullish. Furthermore, I can report a solid aftermarket performance with sales increasing 11.2%. Speaking of the earnings, adjusted EBIT margin was at 8.3% in Q4 2022, up 150 basis points. And SAF-HOLLAND generated EUR 62.5 million in operating free cash just in the last quarter of '22.