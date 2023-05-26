Q1 2023 Saf-Holland Se Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome from my side. This is Alexander Geis speaking and today we can report a record quarter. I will start with an overview of the group and the regions and later on, Frank, our new CFO, will give you much more insight into our financials. I also can inform you that we overcame the cyber attack quite good, our order books globally are heavily filled and the integration of Haldex is running excellent. So