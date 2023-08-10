Half Year 2023 Saf-Holland Se Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Today's presenters are CEO, Alexander Geis; and CFO, Frank Lorenz-Dietz.



Mr. Geis, the floor is yours.



Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Alex Geis speaking, and a warm welcome to our conference call on our Q2 and half year 2023 results. Post COVID-19 global economies have seen supply chain disruptions, substantial inflation as well as interest rate hikes by major central banks. Against this partially adverse economic environment and the cyberattack, SAF-Holland performed very well and resiliently showing strong management capabilities.



Ladies and gentlemen, we at SAF-Holland remain focused on delivering profitable growth also during challenging times.



Moving on to Q2 '23 highlights on Page 4, please. Here all, we have seen a strong year-over-year sales increase of 37.7%, mainly driven by Americas and APAC regions and the consolidation of Haldex. Even if