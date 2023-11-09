Nov 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the SAF-Holland SE Q3 2023 Results Call. Today, presenters are CEO, Alexander Geis; and CFO, Frank Lorenz-Dietz. The presentation slides are available on the SAF-Holland Investor Relations website. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference call will be recorded and published on the Investor Relations website of SAF-Holland SE. Everything spoken through the unmuted microphone will be perceived during the online meeting and published on the website of SAF-Holland. If a participant does not wish to be recorded, they should refrain from participating in the Q&A session and keep their microphone muted.
The Q&A session is exclusively for institutional investors and analysts. All other participants of the conference call are kindly asked to contact the Investor Relations team directly if they have any questions.
Mr. Geis, the floor is yours.
Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Alex Geis speaking, and welcome to our
Q3 2023 Saf-Holland Se Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...