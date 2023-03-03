Full Year 2022 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Jens Breu - SFS Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



So good morning, and welcome to the presentation on the full year 2022 results. Today's speakers are Volker Dostmann, CFO of the SFS Group; and by myself, Jens, CEO of the SFS Group.



The agenda for the presentation of the full year 2022 results covers positioning of the SFS Group, key takeaways of the year, development by segment, development of key financials, the outlook for 2023 as well as the opportunity for Q&A later on after the active presentation.



Also, after lunch break, we will also do a deep dive of the value added by the D&L business segment here on-site at our customer BÃ¼hler in Uzwil, Switzerland.



The BÃ¼hler Group has around CHF 3 billion in sales, 13,000 employees and 30 sites globally. Billions of people come into contact with BÃ¼hler technologies to cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. We are very delighted to have the opportunity to be here on-site. And we thank the BÃ¼hler team around, the CEO, Stefan Scheiber, for the hospitality and the valued support.



