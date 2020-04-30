Q1 2020 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO



Yes, good morning, everybody. And welcome to Sensys Gatso presentation of the first quarter 2020. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink, I am the CEO of Sensys Gatso. And I will be presenting to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.



Next slide, please. In this market presentation, we will cover an update on how we are dealing with the global COVID-19 crisis. It will be followed by an update on our business for the quarter and then followed by a financial update. And finally, I finish with a summary and our outlook.



Next slide, please. Let's start with the business update on the one topic the world is daily talking about for the last two months, COVID-19. The moment the virus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, we acted swiftly by protecting our employees and the continuity of our operations. We created business continuity plans for all our entities and asked nearly 80% of our employees to work from home.



Our objective is to keep our employees healthy and to protect those employees that absolutely