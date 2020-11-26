Q3 2020 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Traffic AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the third quarter 2020. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink. I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO. Next slide, please.



In this market presentation, we will provide you with an update on our business for the quarter and for the first nine months. We'll then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook. Next slide, please.



Let's now look at an update on our business. In this business update, I will take you through our order intake, which has now broken through the SEK900 million order intake level. Some more information about recent quarters and why we won those: our positive sales development, which is up by 80%; our schools on TRaaS; speed enforcement programs; and some recent information on the timing of the Costa Rica project; the development of our EBIT, which is up by nearly SEK31 million this quarter; and finally, I