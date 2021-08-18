Q2 2021 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivo Monnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO



Okay, thank you. Welcome to Sensys Gatso presentation of the second quarter 2021. My name is Ivo Monnink. I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting our Q2 results to you, together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.



In this market presentation -- next slide please -- in this market presentation, we will provide you with an update on our business for the second quarter. We then follow up with financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook. Next slide, please.



Now, let's look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through our order take -- intake, where our existing customers support us this quarter; our total sales, which is up 35% with US TRaaS sales up by 45%; an update on Costa Rica, where we are pushing the contract execution; an update on the Saudi Arabia contract, which is in steady delivery mode; the establishment of Sensys Gatso LATAM; and last but not least, an update on the