Q4 2021 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO Ivo MÃ¶nnink.



Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO & President



Good morning and welcome to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the fourth quarter and the full year 2021. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink. I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting our results to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO. Next slide, please.



In this market presentation, we will provide you with an update on our business for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook. Next slide, please.



Let's now look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through the positive development of our profitability, with our EBITDA arriving at SEK38 million, 61% higher than last year; the growth of our proven TRaaS business model; the