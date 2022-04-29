Q1 2022 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the first quarter 2022. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink; I am the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting our Q1 results to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.



Next slide, please. In this market presentation, we will provide you with an update on our business for the first quarter. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook.



Next slide, please. Now, let's look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through our order intake, including procurement award, which is up by more than 200%; the growth of our proven TRaaS business model; information around the successful intertraffic show in Amsterdam; the positive development of our profitability with EBITDA, which is up by SEK21 million this quarter; the steady delivery, our Saudi contract; and the supply chain costs, which are expected to be stable for Sensys Gatso throughout 2022.

