Q2 2022 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO



Welcome to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the second quarter and first half of 2022. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink, and I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.



Next slide, please. In this market presentation, we will provide you with an update on our business for the second quarter and the first half year. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook. Next slide, please.



Let's now look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through: our order intake, which is up by more than 400%; the growth of our proven TRaaS business model, up 19% this quarter; the impact of our growing TRaaS business on our margins and our profitability; the positive development of our EBITDA, which is up 31% this quarter; steady delivery of our Saudi contract; our supply chain costs, which are expected to be stable for Sensys Gatso throughout 2022; and finally, some words on the ESG business