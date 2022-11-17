Q3 2022 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO



Yeah, thank you. Good morning and welcome to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the third quarter of 2022. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink, I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso and I will be presenting our Q3 results to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.



Next slide, please. In this market presentation, we will provide you with an update on our business for the third quarter. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook.



Next slide, please. Let's now look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through the contract we signed yesterday with our Swedish customer Trafikverket with a revenue of up to SEK850 million, by far the largest order in the industry and in our history.



Information about our new embedded software platform FLUX, one of the key reasons why we won the Swedish tender. The impact the new contract has on our full-year intake, which will at least arrive at SEK1.2 billion in 2022. The developments of our