Sensys Gatso Group AB at Redeye Technology Day 2022 Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / NTS GMT

PÃ¤r Degerman - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CTO



Hi, and welcome to the Sensys Gatso presentation. My name is PÃ¤r Degerman. I'm the CTO, and I will host this presentation for you today.



So let's start with an agenda of the presentation format today. We'll start by looking at a snapshot, more or less to tell you what the company is about, what our mission is, and what we're doing and in which markets we're active. Then of course, we'll also be looking at the Q3 results, as they have been recently published. And we'll be looking at, specifically, the order intake and the sales outlook.



Then supporting this, and since I'm the CTO, I will speak a lot about the technology. So our technology supports our sales; it supports our huge order intake as well. I'll give you the motivation and some background into what the technology is and how that is helping us to cater for our existing business, but also to give us an outlook and look into the future, how to grow and scale our business model.



And that scalability comes in TRaaS, traffic enforcement as a service. That is our