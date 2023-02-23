Q4 2022 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



This call is being recorded. Welcome to the Sensys Gatso Q4 presentation for 2022. (Operator Instructions) Now, I will hand the conference over to CEO, Ivo MÃ¶nnink; and CFO, Simon Mulder. Please go ahead.



Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Sensys Gatso presentation of the fourth quarter and year-end of 2022. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink. I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting today, our Q4 and year-end 2022 results, together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.



In this market presentation, we will provide you with an update on our business for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook.



Let's now look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through our historic order intake of SEK1 billion in Q4 and SEK1.5 billion for the full-year 2022; the strategic TRaaS sales, which is up by 28% this quarter; our USA TRaaS sales, up by 21