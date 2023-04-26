Q1 2023 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / NTS GMT

Ivo Mï¿½nnink - Sensys Gatso Group - CEO & President



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Sensys Gatso's presentation, of the first quarter of 2023. My name is Ivo Mï¿½nnink, I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting our Q1 2023 results to you, together with Simon Mulder--. In this market presentation, I will provide you with an update on our business for the first quarter of 2023. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and outlook.



Let's now look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through our order intake in Q1, of which no less than 93% is recurring revenue, strategic TRaaS sales which is now 76% of total sales. Our investments into strategic U.S. markets, which are starting to pay off. The increase and development efforts caused by the historic order intake of 2022, and our short-term EBITDA decrease, which was part of our plan.



Now let's look first at our order intake for the quarter. The order intake in Q1 arrived at SEK90 million comparable to