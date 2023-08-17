Q2 2023 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



This call is being recorded. Welcome to the Sensys Gatso Q2 presentation for 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Ivo MÃ¶nnink, and CFO, Simon Mulder. Please go ahead.



Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Sensys Gatso' presentation of the second quarter and first half of 2023. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink. I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso and I will be presenting to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO. In this market presentation, I will provide you with an update on our business for the second quarter and the first half of 2023. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook.



Let's now look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through our order intake where we can report five new customers in our strategic US market; the development of our TRaaS business that grew by 18% and represents 65% of the total sales in this quarter; the onboarding of our