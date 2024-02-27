Full Year 2023 SIG Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ingrid McMahon - SIG Group AG - IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us. I'm Ingrid McMahon, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today hosting the call, is Samuel Sigrist, CEO; and Anne Erkens, CFO. The slides for the call are available for download on our investor website.



This presentation may contain forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those statements. A full cautionary statements and disclaimer can be found on slide 2 of the presentation, which participants are encouraged to read carefully.



And with that, let me hand you over to Samuel.



Samuel Sigrist - SIG Group AG - CEO



Good morning, everyone. I'm delighted to have Anne here with me today for her first full year results presentation as CFO of SIG. And I would like to take this opportunity also to thank Jeff and Tina who took on the interim role as CFO for the last year. As many of you know, Anne joins from Henkel where she was the CFO of the adhesive technology business which has