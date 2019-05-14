Q1 2019 First Sensor AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the press presentation of the Q1 2019's result of First Sensor AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Dirk Michael Rothweiler - First Sensor AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thanks, Mr. Kroniger. Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to our Q1 2019 interim report. The report itself was published this morning, so you had a good opportunity to have a thorough look at it.



Also, previously, on our shareholders annual conference, we have released preliminary Q1 figures already, so there was quite some material, which was published today. So Mathias Gollwitzer and I myself will focus on the key results today, and then after that, open up the Q&A session.



Mathias will start with the revenues and EBIT.



Mathias Gollwitzer - First Sensor AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Dirk.