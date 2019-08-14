Half Year 2019 First Sensor AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Dirk Michael Rothweiler - First Sensor AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Mrs. Ant. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Dirk Rothweiler speaking. This morning, we've published our report for the second quarter and the first half of 2019. So I'm very happy to welcome you to this analyst conference. Thank you for joining. We certainly appreciate your interest in our company.



Mathias Gollwitzer, our CFO, will run you through our figures in the next couple of minutes. And after that, I'll take over again to conclude our statement with more aspects regarding outlook and guidance for the year as well as on the voluntary public takeover offer by TE Connectivity.



Finally, we will open the lines for your questions. So Mathias, please go ahead.



