Q2 2020 First Sensor AG Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, Shelly. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, good afternoon or good evening, subject to where you're located and from where you dialed into our telephone conference today. As indicated, my name is Marcus Resch. I'm member of the Executive Board and will lead you through today's call.



So let me welcome you again, and thank you a lot for your interest in our company. Very happy to present you our financial results for the first half of 2020 and to present you as well our expectations as we look forward.



Before doing so, I would like to take a moment to thank Dr. Dirk Rothweiler for his contributions as CEO of First Sensor, a role he had in since the start