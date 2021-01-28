Full Year 2020 Sligro Food Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Rob W. A. J. van der Sluijs - Sligro Food Group N.V. - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Welcome, everybody, to this call on our 2020 annual figures, an extraordinary year behind us in many aspects. So I will take you through the presentation, which is available on our corporate website. And I will give an introduction of about 25, 30 minutes based on this presentation. And afterwards, there's an opportunity to ask questions, of course.



So let me start by going into the details on sales. I'm looking at the presentation, Slide #3. Of course, our sales figures already -- were already published at the beginning of this month, where we reported a decline in sales of almost 19%, largely organic and, of course, mainly the result of the measures in place in fighting of the COVID pandemic in the Netherlands and Belgium. We've seen significant