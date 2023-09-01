Sep 01, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Stephen Chau
SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited - CTO & Executive Director
* Yeuk-hung Lau
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited annual results announcement and management presentation for financial year 2022 and '23. First, may I introduce you to the executives here with us today. Mr. Allen Fung, Deputy Chairman and Executive Director; Ms. Fiona Lau, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Stephen Chau, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer; and Mr. Vincent Tung, General Manager, Finance. The briefing will begin with a slide presentation by Ms. Fiona Lau and Mr. Stephen Chau, followed by Q&A session. (Operator Instructions).
Now may I invite Mr. Lau and Mr. Chau to begin with the presentation, please.
Yeuk-
Sep 01, 2023 / NTS GMT
