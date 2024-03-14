What's Driving DexCom Inc's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, with a 17.06% gain over the past week, bringing its market capitalization to $51.55 billion. The current price of $133.71 reflects a 13.37% increase over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $155.47. This assessment aligns with the stock's valuation from three months ago, which also categorized it as modestly undervalued. These figures suggest that DexCom's shares may still have room to grow, offering a potentially attractive opportunity for value investors.

Introduction to DexCom Inc

DexCom Inc, operating within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, specializes in the commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for individuals with diabetes. These innovative CGM systems are designed to replace traditional blood glucose meters, offering real-time glucose readings and trend information to help manage the condition more effectively. DexCom is also advancing its technology to integrate with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem, facilitating automatic insulin delivery. This focus on technological advancement and patient convenience positions DexCom as a forward-thinking player in the healthcare sector.

Assessing DexCom's Profitability

DexCom's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 6/10, indicating a stable potential for profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 16.50%, which is higher than 79.59% of its peers in the industry. Furthermore, DexCom's ROE (Return on Equity) is an impressive 25.07%, outperforming 94.35% of competitors. Its ROA (Return on Assets) at 8.85% and ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) at 18.98% also surpass the majority of the industry, indicating efficient management and a strong competitive position. Over the past decade, DexCom has maintained profitability for five years, better than 39.55% of companies in the same space.

Growth Trajectory of DexCom

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 9/10, suggesting robust growth prospects. DexCom's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 19.90% exceeds that of 75.8% of its industry counterparts. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 22.40% further cements its position as a growth leader, outperforming 83.66% of the industry. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 18.29%, which is more favorable than 83.73% of the industry. While the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a modest 0.60%, the future EPS Growth Rate (3Y to 5Y Est) is projected at a robust 30.63%, indicating strong earnings potential ahead.

Investor Confidence in DexCom

Notable investors have shown confidence in DexCom's market position. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant 16,520,313 shares, accounting for 4.33% of the company's shares. Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) is close behind with 15,058,806 shares, representing 3.91% of the share percentage. Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) also maintains a stake in DexCom, holding 1,152,806 shares, which translates to a 0.3% share percentage. The investment by these prominent holders reflects a strong belief in DexCom's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, DexCom holds its own in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap at $53.11 billion, while Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) and Align Technology Inc (ALGN, Financial) have market caps of $25.81 billion and $22.82 billion, respectively. DexCom's strong growth and profitability metrics, coupled with its innovative product offerings, enable it to compete effectively within this space.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom Inc's recent stock performance, solid profitability, and promising growth prospects paint a positive picture for the company. Its modest undervaluation, as indicated by the GF Value, suggests that the stock may still offer value to investors. The confidence shown by significant holders and the company's competitive standing in the industry further reinforce the potential for continued success. As DexCom continues to innovate and expand its CGM systems, it remains an attractive option for value investors looking for growth in the healthcare technology sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.