May 15, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Carlo Cimbri - Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
[Interpreted] Okay. Thank you, everyone. Really would like to thank you for connecting with us today. I'm sure you are safe and healthy. And I hope that you are being connected from home or from your safe office. Okay. Before moving to the ordinary, let's say, financial session and the Q&A session, I'd like to draw your attention on the fact that we are now going through an extraordinary moment in our lives. So this is absolutely unprecedented. It just never happened before. So in the recent months, the entire business community, including our company, strove to find some new ways of working, giving support to the network, including giving support to local communities, which is what you can briefly see in the very short press release.
Now as for the figures that I'm going to walk you through. Now because of the lockdown concerning the entire business and because of the extraordinary, overall, consequences this has generated. Of course, when we do assessments or when we close some business lines or numbers, well, of
Q1 2020 Unipol Gruppo SpA and UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA Earnings Call Transcript
