Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 13, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gianluca Santi

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager of Business Development & Corporate Communications



=====================

Gianluca Santi - Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager of Business Development & Corporate Communications



Good morning. My name is Gianluca Santi, and I'm the General Manager of Business Development and Corporate Communication of the Unipol Group.



The results of the past 9 months have been very good despite the ongoing economic turbulence. Let me start reminding you once again that last year, Unipol booked the first impact of BPER consolidation and the effect of the solidarity fund. Therefore, the '19 results are normalized to exclude these 2 nonrecurring items and to this comparison with the current results. Unipol pretax profits showed an increase to EUR 939 million in the first 9 months '20 from EUR 796 million last year, driven by a strong performance of the Non-Life sector. The decrease in the result of the