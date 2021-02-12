Feb 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 12, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gianluca Santi

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager of Business Development & Corporate Communications



=====================

Gianluca Santi - Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager of Business Development & Corporate Communications



Good morning, everyone. My name is Gianluca Santi, and I'm the General Manager of Business Development and Corporate Communication of the Unipol Group. Today, before presenting our preliminary annual results, I would like to comment briefly on the past year's going on, which had dire implication on the lives of people around the world.



It's against this backdrop that our group has reinforced its sense of responsibility and has done its best to be close to the stakeholders, providing economic support and social aid. Priority was given to have protection and safety while ensuring operation and preserving profitability.



Given this beautiful premise, allow me to return to our core business that, under