Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Unipol Gruppo 31st December 2022 Preliminary Results Q&A Session Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matteo Laterza, CEO of Unipol SA and General Manager of Unipol. Please go ahead, sir.
Matteo Laterza - UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Good morning, and thank you very much for participating to this conference. Before opening the floor to questions, I will spend a few minutes to comment the primary 2022 financial results that we released this morning. I have to say, first of all, that there were very strong results despite the very challenging environment in which we have run the business last year.
I will start to comment the [PSC], where the business -- in the business, we achieved a top line growth above 4%, mainly driven by non-motor business, where the main categories was the growth that we achieved in the health insurance with UniSalute growing double digit. In terms of distribution
