Nov 10, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the chorus call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Unipol 9 Months 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matteo Laterza, CEO of UnipolSai and General Manager of Unipol. Please go ahead, sir.



Matteo Laterza - Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager



Good morning, and thank you very much for joining us to this first 9 months results meeting. I'm here with the General Manager, Enrico San Pietro. And as usual, before opening the floor to the questions, let me make a very brief introduction on the numbers. I will start from the P&C business where top line was -- growth was quite robust even if the 3.8% growth in terms of premium that you saw in the presentation, to me, underestimate our commercial effectiveness because it doesn't take in consideration the policy splitting strategy that we massively applied year-to-date above all in the Motor TPL business.



In fact, the 1.2% premium growth in Motor adjusted for the policy splitting